Back to overview
Home Dredging Today GLDD wraps up dredging and beachfill operations at Indian River Inlet

GLDD wraps up dredging and beachfill operations at Indian River Inlet

Dredging
November 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company has completed dredging and beachfill operations along the north shore of the Indian River Inlet in Sussex County, Delaware.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The $8.1 million project included dredging over 500,000 cubic yards of sand from the ebb shoal of the inlet system (located approximately one mile offshore) and placing the sand onto about 5000 feet of beach north of the inlet.

The main aim of the project is to reduce the risk of storm damage to infrastructure, including the Indian River Inlet bridge and State Route 1.

The work is the second phase of a joint approach between USACE and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to manage coastal storm risk in the area. Also, DNREC managed a dredging and beachfill contract that was completed in March 2025 in the same area.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles