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Brazil signs $24.7M Madeira River dredging deal

Dredging
June 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Federal Government of Brazil has signed a R$123.6 million ($24.7 million) contract for continuous maintenance dredging on the Madeira River.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

The agreement (No. 323/2026) was published in Brazil’s Official Gazette on May 20 and will remain in force until November 2029. The initiative aims to ensure navigability during dry seasons and maintain the supply of goods to cities across the Amazon region.

The dredging work will be carried out along the Madeira River waterway (HN-117), between Porto Velho, Rondônia, and the river’s mouth in Amazonas state, including the BR-230 crossing.

This project is part of the Amazon Waterway Dredging and Maintenance Plan (Padma), coordinated by the Ministry of Ports and Airports in partnership with the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT).

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