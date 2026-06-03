Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Watermaster busy in Bangladesh

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Watermaster busy in Bangladesh

Dredging
June 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Silt accumulates in every waterway, but in shallow ones even a small build-up is enough to block boat access and increase flood risk. In Bangladesh, the problem is extreme – the rivers carry massive sediment loads from the Himalayas year-round, filling waterways that are often already shallow.

photo courtesy of Aquamec Ltd

In the wet season, the country has around 6,000 kilometers of navigable waterways. In the dry season, only 3,800 remain. Also, floods affect millions of people in the country every year.

This photo shows the amphibious Watermaster suction dredging sediment from a shallow river and pumping it to the side. The work keeps the waterway navigable and helps reduce flood risk. The removed material also builds up the riverbank, helping reduce overflow during high water.

Related News