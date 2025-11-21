Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Manson’s hopper dredge Newport gears up for Gulfport dredging

Manson’s hopper dredge Newport gears up for Gulfport dredging

Dredging
November 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Manson Construction Company’s hopper dredge Newport will begin maintenance dredging operations in the Gulfport Harbor tomorrow.

photo courtesy of mansonconstruction.com

According to Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, dredging operations will be conducted in the bar channel area, located between buoys 6 – 25.

The dredge will be placing material in the Ocean Dredge Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) located along the west side of the navigation channel.

Dredging activities are expected to continue for approximately three weeks. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles