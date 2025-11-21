Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port of Thessaloniki signs EUR195.6M deal to expand Pier 6, dredging included

Port of Thessaloniki signs EUR195.6M deal to expand Pier 6, dredging included

Dredging
November 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Thessaloniki is about to undertake its most significant upgrade to date with the expansion of Pier 6.

photo courtesy of thpa.gr

ThPA S.A. – Port of Thessaloniki and METKA S.A. – TEKAL S.A. (PIER 6) J/V have co-signed the Construction Works Contract for the expansion of the port infrastructure of Pier 6 of the Port of Thessaloniki.

This agreement was signed earlier this week at the ThPA S.A. administration building by Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, CEO of ThPA S.A., Mr. Dinos Benroubi, Representative of the Joint Venture, Vice Chairman and CEO of METKA ATE, and Ms. Argyro Psaltakou, Vice President of TEKAL S.A., marking the launch of the most important upgrade project in the history of the Port.

According to the Port officials, the subject of the contract is the construction project included in Mandatory Enhancements No. 1: “Pier 6, Port Infrastructure Expansion” of the Concession Agreement between the Hellenic Republic and ThPA S.A., as in force.

The project leads to a drastic strengthening of the infrastructure of ThPA S.A. and consists of the expansion of Pier 6, with an additional length of 513 meters, a width of 306.5 meters, and the significant deepening of the navigation channel and the vessels’ maneuvering area, for the safe mooring of even the ULCV type vessels (Ultra Large Container Vessels).

The signing of the contract signals the start of the main construction phase, with an implementation period of 40 months and a total budget of EUR 195.6 million.

Also, the expansion of Pier 6 is a pivotal investment not only for the Port of Thessaloniki but also for the port ecosystem of Greece as a whole. At the same time, from the initial phase of construction, the project will have a significant socio-economic impact at both local and national level, contributing substantially to GDP, public revenues, and employment, the Port said.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles