Work resumes on the Virginia Beach replenishment project

November 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The beach replenishment project at Croatan Beach is resuming this week after being paused in August to protect the nesting, hatching and migration of loggerhead sea turtles.

Photo courtesy of the City of Virginia Beach

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, through its contractor Manson Construction, is dredging sand from the Atlantic Ocean Channel which is being used to renourish the City of Virginia Beach shoreline.

Overall, approximately 950,000 cubic yards of sand will be added to the coastline from 15th and 45th streets before the initiative is completed in Croatan.

Sand placement is expected to wrap up by the end of the year but is dependent on weather and/or equipment delays.

