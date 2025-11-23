Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging work in full swing at Shepards Marina

Dredging work in full swing at Shepards Marina

Dredging
November 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging works at Shepards Marina are progressing well, with the project on track for completion and the marina scheduled to re-open early December.

photo courtesy of cowes.co.uk

“As part of these improvements, we’re also taking the opportunity to upgrade the site’s infrastructure – replacing the entire water system and enhancing the electrical supply to better support the high level of demand experienced during the busy season,” Cowes Harbor Commission said.

“These essential upgrades will ensure Shepards Marina continues to provide a safe, reliable, and high-quality service for all berth holders and visitors.”

According to the Commission, the dredger Witton and barges work 24hrs per day on a tidal basis.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles