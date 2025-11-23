Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Hopper dredge Murden busy in Ocean City Inlet

Dredging
November 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division has just released this amazing photo of their hopper dredger Murden working in Maryland.

photo courtesy of USACE

Beginning November 20, through November 25, she’ll remove approximately 5,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the Ocean City Inlet in Maryland in support of the USACE Baltimore District, finishing the dredging operations in the harbor’s entry that began earlier this year.

The Murden is one of those specialized vessels called upon to complete critical dredging operations, USACE said.

This dredger, a specialized 156-foot by 35-foot split-hull hopper shallow draft dredge, is designed specifically to get into hard-to-reach areas. Two drag arms are extended below the boat to capture and return shoaled material to the hopper. 

