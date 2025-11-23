Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE: Ribbon cutting of Kenai River Bluffs Erosion Project

Infrastructure
November 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, Alaska USACE district commander, and Randy Bowker, director of the Programs and Project Management Division, joined leaders from the City of Kenai last month to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the Kenai River Bluffs Erosion Project.

photo courtesy of USACE

The combined power of state and local officials, along with USACE oversight and a motivated, experienced contractor, ensured we emplaced this protective revetment quickly and efficiently,” Palazzini said.

“The Corps of Engineers looks forward to continued collaboration with our partners and Alaskan communities to execute impactful projects like the one we are celebrating here.”

The recently completed revetment is designed to shield the lower portion of the bluff from storm damage and prevent erosion along the newly protected shoreline, USACE said.

To execute the project, USACE contractor Western Marine Construction placed 25,325 cubic yards of armor rock, 14,425 cubic yards of core rock and 12,380 cubic yards of bedding rock.

