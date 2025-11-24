Flood mitigation in the Philippines: DPWH deploys modern dredging equipment in Bataan

Back to overview
Dredging
November 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to deploy modern dredging equipment in Bataan to support continuous desilting operations and improve the flow of major river systems across the province.

photo courtesy of 1bataan.com

The initiative aims to strengthen flood mitigation efforts amid recurring heavy rainfall and overflowing waterways.

According to the DPWH, the new machinery forms part of the coordinated effort of Bataan Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, First District Representative Tony Roman III, and various local government units to address long-standing flooding issues.

The equipment is expected to enhance the province’s capability to manage silted rivers and reduce the risk of overflow during storms.

DPWH Bataan First District Engineer, John Paolo S. Tan, said that the program seeks to deepen river channels, particularly in flood-prone municipalities.

The Town of Abucay will be the first to benefit from the new dredging equipment, followed by operations in Samal, Orani, and Hermosa.

