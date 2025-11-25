Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis’ TSHD Prins Der Nederlanden accelerates Hulhumalé job

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis’ TSHD Prins Der Nederlanden accelerates Hulhumalé job

Dredging
November 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, said that an additional dredging vessel – Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Prins Der Nederlanden – has arrived in the Maldives to accelerate the land reclamation for Hulhumalé 3 and Giraavaru Lagoon.

photo courtesy of Dr. Mohamed Muizzu fb

He also added that with the new equipment, the Hulhumalé 3 reclamation project will be completed entirely by the end of next month.

In a post on X today, Muizzu said that the new dredger will begin work tomorrow on the Hulhumalé 3 project.

The new vessel is set to expedite the work in this area, allowing the entire reclamation to be finished by the end of next month.

The Hulhumalé 3 reclamation project, initially stalled after partial completion for land allocation, resumed on November 10 to reclaim the remaining 38 hectares. This project, under contract to Capital Marine and Civil Construction (CMC), aims to reclaim a total of 63 hectares.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles