Home Dredging Today DEME conducts dredging work in Port of Alexandroupolis

DEME conducts dredging work in Port of Alexandroupolis

Dredging
November 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, is entering a new era. DEME is currently carrying out maintenance dredging works in the port basin and access channels, preparing the port to welcome larger vessels.

photo courtesy of DEME

The wider port infrastructure upgrade is led by Greek civil engineering company TEKAL, while DEME is executing the dredging scope.

DEME said: “The works are performed with our trailing suction hopper dredger Breughel. For us, the project builds on our ongoing activities throughout the Mediterranean.”

Last week, Flanders Investment & Trade, together with H.E. Marc Calcoen, Ambassador of Belgium to Greece, visited the site to see the progress firsthand.

According to DEME, their visit highlighted the strong cooperation between Greek and Belgian organizations and the shared commitment to strengthening this important port for the region.

