Dredging work underway in Ocean City

November 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations are underway in Ocean City, Maryland, where USACE is engaging Wilmington District’s dredge Murden to remove approximately 5,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the Ocean City Inlet.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the vessel can carry the equivalent of up to 50 dump truck loads of material and then releases that material by splitting its hull in an authorized area.

Dredging ensures local waterways remain accessible to our U.S. Coast Guard partners as well as commercial and recreational users,” USACE said.

The northern portion of the West Ocean City Harbor was dredged last July using the sidecasting dredge Merritt.

During that round of dredging, nearly 8,000 cubic yards of dredged material was removed from three priority areas within the inlet channel.

