Sacramento Weir VIDEO: Guardian of the Valley's past and future

Infrastructure
November 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Sacramento District has just released a video about the Sacramento Weir, an engineering marvel that has safeguarded California’s Central Valley for over a century.

photo courtesy of USACE

From Native tribal stewardship to Gold Rush levees, to modern flood control innovations, this video explores how history, ingenuity, and community continue to shape the future of flood management in the Sacramento Valley.

The Sacramento Weir Widening Project is split into two projects: 

1.  The Sac Bypass Widening project is in construction and managed by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). 

2.  Sacramento Weir Widening Project construction is underway led by the USACE, Sacramento District.  

USACE, Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, and the Central Valley Flood Protection Board supported by California Department of Water Resources partnered to construct this project, with an estimated completion date for flood features by 2027 and final site clean up and erosion control planting will be completed in 2028. 

