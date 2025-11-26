EXCLUSIVE: Asia’s largest trailing suction hopper dredger completes sea trials

Back to overview
Dredging
November 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Tong Jun, China’s first independently designed and built 35,000 cubic meter class trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), has completed sea trials in the Yellow Sea.

photo courtesy of China Communications Construction

During the five-day trials, the vessel’s key systems – including propulsion, dredging equipment, and navigation and communication systems – underwent comprehensive testing, with all results meeting design specifications. 

In August this year, two ultra large trailing suction hopper dredgers, Tong Jun and Jun Guang, built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) for CCCC Tianjin Dredging Company, were successfully launched at ZPMC Qidong Offshore site.

Each dredger is designed with a length of 198 meters, a breadth of 38.5 meters, and a depth of 18 meters.

ZPMC said that they are capable of dredging at a maximum depth of 120 meters, with a hopper capacity of 35,000 cubic meters – the largest in Asia.

