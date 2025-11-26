Back to overview
Land reclamation wraps up for Guraidhoo Airport

Land Reclamation
November 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has just released the latest update on the land reclamation and shore protection works for the Guraidhoo Airport development program.

photo courtesy of MTCC

According to MTCC, land reclamation operations have now been completed and geobag filling and installation works are currently ongoing at the site.

Overall project progress has reached 54%.

The Guraidhoo Airport agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the Maldives Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure in November 2024, where the State Minister, Ibrahim Thoaam Mohamed and MTCC’s Managing Director, DCP (Retired) Ahmed Saudee, put their signatures on behalf of their respective institutions.

The contract includes:

  • 378,350cbm of land reclamation operations,
  • construction of a 979m revetment,
  • 609m geobag revetment.

The value of the project is MVR 106.02 million ($6.8 million).

