New Hall Contracting dredger arrives at Bribie Island

November 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The second Hall Contracting dredger Warraber has arrived to help with the work on the Bribie Island Emergency Work.

photo courtesy of hallcontracting.com.au

According to local media, it will be assembled at the car park at the Caloundra Power Boat Club over the next couple of days.

Also, the northern ramp will be closed to public access until the dredger is assembled.

The work is set to restore Bribie Island’s northern tip and protect the Pumicestone Passage foreshore, improving water quality and marine navigation safety in the Passage ahead of the annual severe weather season.

Dredging and associated construction operations will take place until April 2026, with most on-land activity occurring between 6am and 6pm, seven days a week.

