Work continues on Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage project

Work continues on Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage project

November 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Work continues on the Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passage project near New London, Missouri, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District said.

photo courtesy of USACE

This project will restore a migration pathway for fish known as a fishway on the spillway of the dam.

When complete, it will increase access to upstream habitats and improve the size and distribution of native migratory fish populations.

The project was developed as part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program and will be the first of this kind on the Upper Mississippi River.

USACE also added that the two main goals of this project are to restore a connection for fish migration on the Upper Mississippi River and to learn from the project so that knowledge gained can be applied to other fish passage projects.

