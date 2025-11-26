Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work progresses on Reach A for Morganza to Gulf Project

Work progresses on Reach A for Morganza to Gulf Project

Flood Mitigation
November 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, said that they continue to make progress with constructing Reach A for the Morganza to the Gulf (MTG) Project.

U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens

According to USACE, this is a very important hurricane and storm-risk reduction system, built approximately 60 miles southwest of New Orleans, La., in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

This project involves building a 98-mile alignment of earthen levees, floodgates, environmental water control structures, road/railroad gates, and fronting protection for existing pump stations.

USACE and its construction partners currently have completed approximately 55% of the construction in Reach A, laying 13,300 linear feet of levee to date.

Also, this construction contract is the first levee lift, slated to have a final design elevation of +11 feet that provides a 100-year level of risk reduction.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles