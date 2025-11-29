Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Presque Isle beach nourishment completed for 33rd Year

Beach Nourishment
November 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has released a video named “Presque Isle Beach Nourishment Completed for 33rd Year”.

photo courtesy of USACE

Maintaining the Presque Isle shoreline is essential for safe navigation in Erie Harbor, the health of the local economy, and the continued success of tourism in the region,” said USACE.

Since 1993, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has been conducting a beach nourishment project on Presque Isle, protecting Erie Harbor from erosion.

In its 33rd year, the project has placed over 1.4 million cubic yards on the beach, keeping it safe from erosion and maintaining the viability of the harbor, as well as Presque Isle State Park’s vibrant ecosystem and tourism benefits.

