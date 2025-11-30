Chilmark dredging project kicks off

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
November 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Chilmark Pond Foundation said that the Chilmark Lower Pond dredging project in Massachusetts has officially begun.

photo courtesy of chilmarkpondfoundation.org

The Foundation received the go ahead earlier this year to dig up 6,000 cubic yards of sand from the pond, and Chicago-based contractor ILM Environments started dredging work a few days ago.

According to the Chilmark Pond Foundation, “this multi-year effort to secure permissions to dredge required tenacity and collaboration. The entire CPF Board has been focused on making sure that this project came to fruition.”

“This dredging and beach nourishment work is a big step toward restoring the long-term health and resilience of Chilmark Pond.”

“Dredging is an essential tool used for pond management. This process will help Chilmark Pond have more successful openings in the future and improve water flow throughout pond.”

Monitoring over the past several years has shown that the accumulation of sand has resulted in shorter cut duration, reduced water exchange, and limited flushing capacity. These impacts were evident in a recent Chilmark Pond cut on March 2, which lasted only four days. The pond was opened again on April 24.

The current dredging project is designed to create two channels near the cut, removing this sand buildup which will allow cuts to better drain the pond and promote healthy tidal exchange of pond and ocean water.

The first phase of the dredging is set to be wrapped up by the end of the year.

