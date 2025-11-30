EXCLUSIVE: Dutch Company to survey Al-Faw Canal

Back to overview
Dredging
November 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The General Company for Iraqi Ports has contracted with a Dutch company to survey the Al-Faw Canal and adopt Admiralty charts to reduce insurance costs, Iraqi News Agency said.

photo courtesy of alfawport.gov.iq

Commenting the latest news, the company’s Director General, Farhan Al-Fartousi, said: “After the completion of dredging operations, the marine survey phase will begin, conducted by a third party – the specialized Dutch company Fugro.”

“The surveys will be carried out according to the requirements of the International Association of Land Transport (IALA), which sets global standards for shipping lanes.”

The official also added that the Dutch company’s final report will be submitted to the UK Hydrographic Office for the issuance of internationally recognized Admiralty charts.

According to Al-Fartousi, Fugro will equip the navigation channel with modern buoys operated by an integrated electronic program.

