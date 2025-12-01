Nelly Bay Harbor dredging plan on display

Back to overview
December 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Townsville City Council is reevaluating options for the Nelly Bay Harbor dredging plans.

photo courtesy of Adam Baillie MP fb

Following preliminary discussions with federal and state governments, the Council is now exploring whether sea placement of the dredged material may be a feasible option,” said Adam Baillie, State Member for Townsville. “This is great news for the Magnetic Island community.”

Earlier this year, the Council postponed planned maintenance dredging to prioritize significant roads and bridge restoration work in the area.

Since then, they have been reevaluating options for the treatment and management of dredged materials, including revisiting the feasibility of those initially assessed in 2020.

The Council will retender the dredging contract ahead of works starting in 2026.

