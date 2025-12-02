Major capital investment program for ABP South Wales ports

Back to overview
Business development
December 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced the latest tranche of its major capital investment program, which secures the long-term future of its five south Wales ports.

photo courtesy of ABP

The new investment of £42 million includes the delivery of a new deep-water berth at Middle Quay, Newport, the UK’s largest steel-handling port, and will also facilitate upgrades at Swansea and Cardiff.

According to ABP, it forms part of a total capital investment program of £137m for ABP in South Wales, which is designed to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of South Wales’ port infrastructure.

The landmark development at the Port of Newport, with the introduction of a new quayside represents a significant opportunity to increase the port’s handling capacity,” ABP said.

“It will enable the port to handle some of the world’s largest vessels and strengthen its role in global supply chains. It will also unlock significant opportunities for businesses seeking access to international trade routes.”

Alongside the Newport upgrade, ABP’s investment is set to deliver significant infrastructure improvements at its ports of Swansea and Cardiff – two locations that play a vital role in supporting diverse cargoes and regional industries. 

This program forms part of their wider strategy to invest in its UK port network, supporting sustainable growth and enabling customers to meet evolving market demands, Associated British Ports concluded.

