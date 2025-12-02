Back to overview
USACE completes critical repairs to Erie North Pier (VIDEO)

Breakwater Construction
December 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Erie North Pier – a critical navigation structure and popular community recreation spot – has been fully repaired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, repairs to the pier ensure ships carrying hundreds of thousands of tons of cargo as well as recreational boaters can safely travel between the Great Lakes and Erie Harbor, supporting nearly $43 million in business revenue and labor income across the region.

Repairs were conducted in two phases, both under contracts to Illinois-based Architectural Consulting Group of Chicago, Inc.

Phase one, completed from April to October 2024, included encasing a 200-foot section of timber crib adjacent to the U.S. Coast Guard Station with new concrete and re-attaching separated sheet pile and replacing failed bolts along 1,600 feet of the pier from the station to the Presque Isle North Pierhead Lighthouse.

Phase two, completed from August to December 2025, focused on the easternmost end of the pier, with repairs to existing steel sheet pile, and installation of granular fill and a concrete cap along 1,000 feet of the pier and around the lighthouse.

Both phases were 100% federally funded under operations and maintenance.

