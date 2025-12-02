Work on Vermilion Harbor’s east pier in full swing

Back to overview
Breakwater Construction
December 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Progress at Vermilion Harbor’s east pier is moving along according to schedule.

photo courtesy of USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, said the the crews are currently laying cut stone on top of the gravel that was added after all the steel sheet piling was placed.

The cut stone that is being used is the same stone that was already a part of the east pier’s original design allowing for a similar look.

photo courtesy of USACE

Repairs to these piers will ensure the harbor continues to be economically viable and provide access for recreation and refuge to boaters on the Great Lakes, USACE said.

Also, the east and west piers within the harbor are essential to safe navigation which supports a successful local economy.

