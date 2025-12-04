VIDEO: Pre-dredge survey wraps up in Bass River approach channel

Back to overview
Dredging
December 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Barnstable County Dredge team was out on the water last week conducting a Pre-Dredge survey in the Bass River Approach Channel.

photo courtesy of Barnstable County Dredge

According to the County, these surveys help determine how much sand has built up (shoaling) and the volume of material that needs to be removed before dredging begins.

Working with hydrographer Steele Associates Marine Consultants, the survey boat follows precise, pre-planned lines while onboard computers collect depth data in real time.

Once complete, the data is uploaded and used to create a detailed Pre-Dredge survey plan and volume summary.

These surveys are an essential step in keeping the waterways safe and navigable.

