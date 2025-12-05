Dredge Goetz wraps up its dredging season

Back to overview
Dredging
December 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Dredge Goetz fleet and crew have wrapped up their season and are mobilized back in the St. Paul District, Fountain City Service Base, Wisconsin.

photo courtesy of USACE

From Melvin Price Lock and Dam Auxiliary Approach (St. Louis District) to Dog Island to the Brownsville Placement site, their hard work has made an impact,” said USACE.

“But the work doesn’t stop here – winter months are filled with critical maintenance, repairs and upgrades.”

The Dredge Goetz, owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District, is 225 feet long by 39 feet wide and eight feet deep, with a five-foot draft.

The St. Paul District’s dredge fleet is made up of three vessels: the Dredge William L. Goetz, the Motor Vessel General Warren and the Quarters Boat Harold E. Taggatz.

This fleet is used to assist in maintaining 850 miles of the Upper Mississippi River, 335 miles of the Illinois River and other inland rivers and typically is used to dredge 1 to 2 million cubic yards of sediment out of the 9-foot navigation channel each year.

The fleet is based out of the district’s service base in Fountain City, Wisconsin.

