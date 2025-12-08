Italdraghe launches new self propelled dredger Octopus 90

Back to overview
Dredging
December 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A new Italdraghe’s multifunctional amphibious self propelled dredger Octopus 90 was launched this morning.

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

The Octopus 90 is the flagship of our multifunctional amphibious dredger range, a product line that spans from the Octopus 10 to the Octopus 90 and reflects decades of Italdraghe expertise in the dredging industry,” the Italian company said.

Italdraghe also said that, based on the wide experience of cutter suction dredger production, they have developed the multifunctional amphibious dredger in order to perform all shallow water work from dry ground to water and marshy/muddy soils.

This dredger is specifically designed for multi purposes work with only one machine – water work, for working from the land side, suction dredging, excavating, raking and pile-driving.

