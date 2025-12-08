Manson wins Oakland dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
December 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Manson Construction from Seattle, Washington, has won a $23.1 million firm-fixed-price contract for the fiscal 2025 maintenance dredging of the Oakland Inner and Outer Harbor.

photo courtesy of Manson

The main goal of this dredging program is to ensure navigational safety and operational efficiency in these areas, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Oakland, California, with an estimated completion date of April 26, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2010 Corps of Engineers, Civil Construction funds in the amount of $23,143,411 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District, is the contracting activity.

