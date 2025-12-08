Neumann’s second dredger assembled and launched in Northern QLD

Back to overview
Dredging
December 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Neumann Contractors’ second dredger – DRG006, the Nu Endeavour – has now been assembled and launched on a mining site in Northern QLD, joining Dredge 16 – Nu Pheonix.

photo courtesy of Neumann

According to Neumann, the Nu Endeavour is “a highly capable, high-technology cutting and recovery machine with a strong reputation for performance, reliability and efficiency across Australia.”

With a nominal production rate of 650m³/hr, digging depths down to 15m, and a history of working across channel maintenance, capital works, mining tailings recovery and environmental projects, Nu Endeavour is built to handle:

  • sand, gravels, clays and muds,
  • silts, slimes and weathered rock,
  • tailings relocation and reprocessing on mine sites.
