Curry tours Chambers Works FUSRAP project and hopper dredge McFarland

Dredging
December 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Philadelphia District hosted Col. Jesse Curry, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, last week.

photo courtesy of USACE

Col. Curry toured the Dredge McFarland, visited ongoing remediation at the Chambers Works FUSRAP site, and met with our Operations Division teammates at the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal,” USACE said.

The Chesapeake and Delaware Canal connects the Delaware River to the Chesapeake Bay and Port of Baltimore. The waterway, a channel 35 feet deep and 450 feet wide, extends from Reedy Point on the Delaware River about 41 miles below Philadelphia.

The Army Corps Philadelphia District maintains the canal as well as the five high span bridges that cross it: Reedy Point, SR 1, Summit, St. Georges and Chesapeake City bridges. 

The McFarland, a deep-draft hopper dredge owned and operated by USACE Philadelphia District, has a twofold mission:

  • emergency and national defense dredging – as required and on short notice – anywhere in the world,
  • planned dredging tests in the Delaware River and Bay.
