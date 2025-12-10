Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach renourishment update – December 2025

VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach renourishment update – December 2025

Beach Nourishment
December 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of North Myrtle Beach has just released the latest video update on their beach renourishment program.

photo courtesy of the City of North Myrtle Beach

The street end of Sea Mountain Highway is the staging and mobilization point for materials, piping, and heavy machinery for beach renourishment.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers will be utilizing the old location of the Pelican Motel to stage their materials, and the City will use 7th avenue South to store other equipment.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

Under the plan, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) will first pump sand at the north end of the project area and proceed southward over an estimated 59-day period, spanning December and January.

The $72 million project will place two million cubic yards of material to renourish the 26 miles of Myrtle Beach coastline.

This renourishment, funded entirely by the Army Corps, will help reduce the risk to life and infrastructure behind the dunes along the Grand Strand.

