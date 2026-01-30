VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach renourishment nears end

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
January 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of North Myrtle Beach has just released the latest video update on their beach renourishment project.

photo courtesy of City of North Myrtle Beach

In just two weeks, demobilization of equipment will start with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, and renourishment will officially be completed.

Under the $72 million project, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) has pumped two million cubic yards of material to renourish the 26 miles of Myrtle Beach coastline.

This renourishment, funded entirely by the Army Corps, is set to help reduce the risk to life and infrastructure behind the dunes along the Grand Strand.

