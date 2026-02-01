Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Keel laying ceremony for new NMDC cutter suction dredger

Dredging
February 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Dredging and Marine has just released a video of a keel laying ceremony of their new AED 618 million ($168.3 million) self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD).

photo courtesy of NMDC

With an overall length of 148 meters and total installed power of 30,440 kilowatts, the vessel is set to further enhance NMDC’s marine dredging power.

View on Youtube.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, said: “Celebrating a new vessel build is a symbolic reference to our operational expansion, capability enhancement, in addition to setting a new foundation for growth.”

“This state-of-the-art dredger will join NMDC’s impressive fleet, enhance our operational capabilities and allow us to execute our projects with more efficiency.”

“A core strategic directive at NMDC is to boost the Group’s long-term capacity, deploy best-in-class assets, adopt the latest technology, and enhance our capacity to execute major coastal, port, energy, and offshore projects across our key international markets.”

NMDC said that the vessel will be completed and operational by Q1 2027.

