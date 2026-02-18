Project 11 VIDEO: Spotlight on new dredge material placement area

Back to overview
Dredging
February 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Galveston District has just released this very interesting video named ‘Houston Ship Channel New Construction of Beltway 8 Placement Area’.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, this is a new construction dredge material placement area at the Beltway 8 portion of Segment 4 of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion, also known as Project 11.

The new placement area will safely contain the sediment and other materials removed from the channel during dredging operations.

View on Youtube.

Project 11 adds significant value to the nation by enhancing a critical piece of economic infrastructure by enabling the channel to accommodate larger vessels and more ship traffic, USACE concluded.

