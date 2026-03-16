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New report highlights importance of healthy coastal habitats in reducing flood risk

Coastal Protection
March 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Natural coastal habitats – such as sand dunes, shingle and saltmarsh – provide millions of pounds worth of flood risk benefits to communities in Wales, according to a new study.

photo courtesy of naturalresources.wales

Undertaken by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), marine consultants ABPmer and economic consultant eftec, the Wales-wide study has looked at different types of coastal habitat and examined the role they play in mitigating flood risk.

It looked at the characteristics of the different habitats and their effectiveness in buffering wave energy, reducing wave height and reducing tidal flooding.

The study estimates that these habitats could provide £36m of flood risk benefits annually – calculated by taking into account avoided damage to properties, agricultural land and infrastructure such as road and rail.

Some of the key areas where habitats have been identified as having the potential to provide an economically important flood risk benefit include Port Talbot, Newport, Neath, Swansea, Carmarthen Bay, and along the north coast of Wales.

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