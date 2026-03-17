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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Liebherr delivers LS-C 80 crane for the largest newbuild in Boskalis’ history

BREAKING NEWS: Liebherr delivers LS-C 80 crane for the largest newbuild in Boskalis’ history

Dredging
March 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Liebherr has delivered a gantry mounted LS C 80 cylinder luffing crane for installation on Boskalis’ new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Seaway.

photo courtesy of liebherr.com

The new giant TSHD is currently undergoing final outfitting and testing at Royal IHC in Krimpen aan den IJssel in the Netherlands.

According to Liebherr, the crane is the third identical unit delivered for the company’s latest generation of dredging vessels.

Before transport to the Netherlands, the fully assembled crane and gantry structure were loaded in Rostock, Germany, using the land based Liebherr TCC 78000 heavy lift crane.

With a lifting capacity of 1,600 tons, the TCC 78000 positioned the crane system onto the transport vessel MV Aura for shipment to the shipyard.

The largest newbuild in Boskalis’ history

The new dredger was launched at the Royal IHC yard in October 2025.

Designed with a 31,000 cubic meter hopper, an optimized hull and advanced automation, it will enter service in mid-2026 to deliver efficient maneuverability and environmental performance for large scale dredging projects. 

According to Boskalis, the dual-fuel main engines are equipped with two stage turbochargers and can be powered by both conventional fuels and more sustainable alternatives such as biodiesel and methanol, resulting in a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

The TSHD is equipped with two suction pipes with a submersible pump and two delivery pumps with a combined delivery capacity of 15,000 kW. This enables the vessel to dredge sand and pump it over long distances to a reclamation area.

The new dredger will be more than just a vessel; it is the largest newbuild in the Boskalis’ history, and above all, the largest trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ever built at a Dutch shipyard.

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