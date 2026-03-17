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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Maintenance dredging wraps up at Port Geographe

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Maintenance dredging wraps up at Port Geographe

Dredging
March 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Annual maintenance dredging at Port Geographe has now been completed, with more than 46,000 cubic meters of excess wrack and sand relocated over six months.

photo courtesy of Transport WA

According to Transport WA, this work was undertaken to:

  • Restore safe navigation at the entrance channel,
  • Provide capacity for sand infill of the channel during winter,
  • Replenish Wonnerup Beach with clean sand to protect it from winter erosion,
  • Ensure safe enjoyment by the community.


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