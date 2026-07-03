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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Stabilizing riverbank along the Scheldt River

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Stabilizing riverbank along the Scheldt River

Coastal Protection
July 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

HERBOSCH-KIERE said that the preparatory works for the stabilization of the riverbank along the Scheldt River is underway, using soil mixing walls.

photo courtesy of HERBOSCH-KIERE

Stabilizing the riverbank along the Scheldt River involves a transition toward nature-based bioengineering.

By moving away from purely hardened concrete and riprap, these examples of nature-based riverbank slope stabilization techniques work with tidal dynamics rather than against them, effectively reducing erosion while boosting local biodiversity.

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