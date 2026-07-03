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Etermar – Engenharia completes beach nourishment in Portugal

Coastal Protection
July 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Etermar – Engenharia S.A. completed the beach nourishment works at Praia do Vau in Portugal recently.

photo courtesy of Etermar - Engenharia S.A.

As sea levels rise and coastal erosion accelerates, projects like this are becoming increasingly important,” the company said.

“Beach nourishment is a sustainable way to restore natural sand levels, helping to protect coastal ecosystems, strengthen the shoreline against storms, and preserve one of Portugal’s most valuable natural assets.”

Beyond the engineering, these works ensure that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy safer, wider, and more resilient beaches throughout the summer and for years to come, Etermar concluded.

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