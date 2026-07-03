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Home Dredging Today Two major milestones reached for Arctic Corsair relocation, dredging work underway

Two major milestones reached for Arctic Corsair relocation, dredging work underway

Business development
July 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Two major milestones have been reached this spring for the Arctic Corsair, the historic trawler that will be a centerpiece of Hull’s maritime heritage trail. 

photo courtesy of beckettrankine.com

In April, a successful trial run of the vessel’s planned relocation was completed.

Using Deans Marine tugboats and a barge of similar size and profile to the Arctic Corsair, the convoy replicated the route that the vessel will take along the Humber Estuary and River Hull to its final home in the North End Shipyard later this year.

The Arctic Corsair was placed in dry dock for the final time in June, where it will undergo the final finishing touches of its restoration by Dunstons Ship Repairs before the big move.

Spencer Group has also begun dredging works to provide a safe navigational passage and access for the upcoming dock gate replacement.

This operation has involved removing approximately 3,500m2 of silt from the River Hull, using advanced water treatment systems to ensure the water is effectively treated and returned to the river. 

The Arctic Corsair’s restoration is part of the Hull Maritime project, a Hull City Council initiative supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The project aims to create an immersive and educational new maritime heritage trail that includes Spurn Lightship, the Arctic Corsair, the North End Shipyard and the Maritime Museum.

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