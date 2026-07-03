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Dredge Yard introduces new CSD500 dredger

Capital Dredging
July 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard said that their new dismountable CSD500 cutter suction dredger, powered by twin engines and featuring a high-performance cutter drive, is getting closer to becoming reality.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

The design is currently in its final review phase, and the official start of construction is expected soon.

Commenting the latest news, Basel Yousef, the CEO and founder of Dredge Yard, said: “Our modular approach makes local dredger construction easier by delivering the complete dredging equipment pre-assembled on skids, ready for installation into a locally built pontoon. This minimizes assembly risks, shortens production time, and ensures consistent quality where it matters most.”

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

The countdown has begun, Basel concluded.

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