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Home Dredging Today Van Oord’s WID Baldr gears up for Kingsbridge, Lincombe and Batson Creek dredging

Van Oord’s WID Baldr gears up for Kingsbridge, Lincombe and Batson Creek dredging

Dredging
March 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Salcombe Harbor Authority said that a maintenance dredging program on Batson Creek, Lincombe and Kingsbridge Basin will start on March 20.

photo courtesy of Kingsbridge Town Council

Dredging work, set to last two weeks, will take place over each high water and ebb tide, both night and day, and is currently planned to begin at Kingsbridge and progress to locations further down the harbor.

The Authority added that “during this period, Van Oord will be operating water injection dredger Baldr and tug Havik which, when in operation, will form one unit approximately 20m long and 3m wide.”

Salcombe Harbor Authority vessels will also support this operation, including the dismantling and removal of pontoon systems.

During this period, access to and mooring upon certain pontoon facilities will be restricted including the Batson slipway pontoon finger, landing pontoons at Whitestrand and Normandy, Winters Boatyard Pontoon, and Kingsbridge Pontoon, the Authority concluded.

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