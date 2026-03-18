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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis resumes the largest ever UXO clearance project

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis resumes the largest ever UXO clearance project

Dredging
March 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

After a successful first season off the coast of Zeebrugge, Belgium, Boskalis Hirdes EOD Services has resumed the major identification and clearance of unexploded ordnance (UXO) project.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

With the backhoe dredger Manu-Pekka and one UXO Offshore Support Vessel, Boskalis is enabling the safe installation of submarine cables for the Modular Offshore Grid 2 (MOG2) project, connecting the world’s first artificial energy island, Princess Elisabeth Island.

The Manu Pekka is equipped with a multitool to search for UXOs in the deeper sections.

In the coming months, Boskalis will investigate hundreds of additional seabed targets.

According to the Dutch dredging giant, this will take place both near the coast and offshore along the 55-kilometer cable route.

This is the largest project ever focused on the identification and clearance of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

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