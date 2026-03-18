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Islesboro dredging plan on display

Dredging
March 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) said that Gibson Point LLC is proposing to dredge an area behind an existing bulkhead adjacent to 700 Acre Island, off Islesboro, in Penobscot Bay.

photo courtesy of Five S Group

The project purpose is to ensure safe, all-tide, emergency access to the island.

According to DMR, the area will be mechanically dredged using barge mounted equipment, dewatered on a barge, and transported by truck to an upland disposal site.

The total dredged area will be 14,828 square feet with a total volume of 1,270 cubic yards.

Also, this area is set to be dredged to a water depth of 14 feet.

The dredging operation is expected to occur in October 2026.

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