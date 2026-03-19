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Home Dredging Today Manson’s newest dredger Frederick Paup raises the bar in Pensacola

Manson’s newest dredger Frederick Paup raises the bar in Pensacola

Beach Nourishment
March 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Manson’s newest hopper dredger Frederick Paup has successfully completed its first load on the Gulf Renourishment Pensacola Beach project in Pensacola, Florida.

photo courtesy of Michael Williams, Field Engineer

This milestone marks the first time the new hopper dredger has executed pump-off operations.

The project includes dredging and placing sand along the Gulf shoreline and parts of Pensacola Beach and Santa Rosa Island in Escambia County.

An important project for the Santa Rosa Island Authority, Pensacola Beach attracts over two million visitors each year. These tourists help sustain the local economy, supporting approximately 8,000 jobs and local businesses,” Manson said.

Pensacola Beach is also renowned as the home of the world-famous Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team.

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