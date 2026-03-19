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Orion wins Charlotte Amalie dredging contract

Dredging
March 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) has awarded a $41.9 million contract to Orion Marine Construction, Inc. for dredging works at Charlotte Amalie Harbor, including Yacht Haven Grande Marina in St. Thomas.

photo courtesy of USACE

The decision was made during a board of governors meeting earlier this week, with the contract set to run for 365 days.

Pre-construction activities are expected to begin immediately, with construction anticipated within the next 180 days.

Funding for the project comes from various sources.

The Virgin Islands Legislature provided appropriations through Act 8861, which allocates $1,434,950 from the Community Facilities Trust Fund to the Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) for pre-construction soft costs.

Additionally, Acts 8787 and 9068 provide $17 million and $6 million, respectively, for dredging activities. 

Further funding for the Charlotte Amalie Harbor dredging project will be obtained through VIPA marine bonds, which will be repaid by pledging the Authority’s recently increased port dues.

Also, the cruise lines pay this fee directly to the Port Authority on a per-passenger basis.

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