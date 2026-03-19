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Rewa dredging works begin

Dredging
March 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services, Hon. Ro Filipe Tuisawau, officiated the groundbreaking of the Rewa Vutia Road Dredging Project at Nabalili, Lomanikoro in Rewa this morning – a major step towards improving connectivity for 11 villages along this corridor.

photo courtesy of Fiji Government

The project begins with dredging works, removing approximately 500,000 cubic meters of material from key river sections.

According to the Government, this material will be stockpiled along the future road alignment and bridge site, setting the foundation for the next phase – the construction of a bridge scheduled to begin in January 2027.

photo courtesy of Fiji Government

This initial phase is expected to take between 6 to 9 months.

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