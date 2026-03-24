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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis wins 2026-2028 Aberdeen dredging deal

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis wins 2026-2028 Aberdeen dredging deal

Dredging
March 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Aberdeen has selected Boskalis Westminster Ltd for a three-year maintenance dredging program spanning 2026 to 2028, covering annual campaigns across North Harbor and South Harbor.

photo courtesy of portofaberdeen.co.uk

According to the Port, the contract covers trailing suction hopper dredging and bed levelling operations, ensuring that berths and navigation channels at both harbors are maintained to their required depths, keeping the port safe and operational for vessels up to 300m-long.

Commenting the latest news, John Wilson, Head of Engineering, Port of Aberdeen, said: “The storms earlier this year deposited significant volumes of material into the port, and our survey team has been working hard to assess the impact and prepare for this year’s campaign.”

“Boskalis know the port well and we’ve been working closely with their team to ensure a safe and successful dredge in 2026 and beyond.”

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Freeway and bed levelling vessel MTS Valour will conduct the 2026 campaign which is scheduled to start this month.

All works will be carried out in accordance with the license granted from Marine Directorate, the Port concluded. 

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